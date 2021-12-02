0
Thursday 2 December 2021 - 23:37

Americans Must Leave Region or Will Be Forced to Run Away: Iran Quds Force Cmdr.

Story Code : 966660
Americans Must Leave Region or Will Be Forced to Run Away: Iran Quds Force Cmdr.
“As already said, we once again tell the Americans that you should leave the geographical region around us ... taking with you the humiliation you are facing; otherwise, you will be expelled in a way much worse than [what you experienced in] Afghanistan and you will be forced to flee,” Brigadier General Esmail Qa'ani said during a commemoration ceremony in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.

“This is your inevitable fate,” Qa'ani noted. “You should know that gone is the time when you did whatsoever you wished; the time of hit-and-run strikes is over and if you hit, you will have to wait and receive the response in the harshest way possible.”

The IRGC commander said after 20 years of fighting in Afghanistan, the Americans had no choice, but to concede to negotiations and even then, they committed crimes and acts of treachery during the negotiations, and created problems for the Afghan people.

“The Americans established a government in Afghanistan in a matter of 20 years, [and created] a government that could not resist for 20 days [against the onslaught of the Taliban] and they even failed to fly their own people out of the Kabul airport,” Qa'ani said.

Stressing that the US defeat in Afghanistan was the “biggest defeat” for the Americans in the last century, the senior Iranian commander said, “After the Americans... suffered defeat in Afghanistan last year, they raised many marginal and secondary issues so that the world would not realize what disgrace they experienced there.”

The US invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 following the September 11, 2001 attacks. American forces occupied the country for about two decades under the pretext of fighting against the Taliban. But as the US forces left Afghanistan, the Taliban stormed into Kabul, weakened by continued foreign occupation.

The Taliban wrested control of Afghanistan in August after a fierce offensive facilitated by a flash withdrawal of all of the United States’ forces from the country that had been announced by Washington back in April.

The government of Afghanistan rapidly collapsed on August 15, with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country in the face of lightning advances of the Taliban.

The group has pledged to allow the formation of a broad-based and representative government. Concerns, however, remain given its drawn-out history of violence.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Aggression Launches Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa & Saada
Saudi Aggression Launches Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa & Saada
Iraq Opposes Any Form of Normalization with Israel, Iraqi Shia Cleric Asserts
Iraq Opposes Any Form of Normalization with Israel, Iraqi Shia Cleric Asserts
2 December 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Other Than Geographical Borders, Martyrs Defend Religious, Spiritual, & Cultural Ones
Ayatollah Khamenei: Other Than Geographical Borders, Martyrs Defend Religious, Spiritual, & Cultural Ones
2 December 2021
US, South Korea Announce New War Plans for Potential North Korean Conflict
US, South Korea Announce New War Plans for Potential North Korean Conflict
2 December 2021
Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions
Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions
1 December 2021
Europeans Call for An Immediate End to JCPOA Talks
Europeans Call for An Immediate End to JCPOA Talks
1 December 2021
Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone between Saada, Imran
Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone between Saada, Imran
1 December 2021
‘Israeli’ Official Says Killing of Top Scientist Didn’t Slow Iran’s Nuclear Activity
‘Israeli’ Official Says Killing of Top Scientist Didn’t Slow Iran’s Nuclear Activity
1 December 2021
Sayyed Al-Houthi Denounces Brutal Saudi Crimes in Yemen’s Hudaydah
Sayyed Al-Houthi Denounces Brutal Saudi Crimes in Yemen’s Hudaydah
30 November 2021
Raisi to Macron: Negotiations must End in Removal of Sanctions
Raisi to Macron: Negotiations must End in Removal of Sanctions
30 November 2021
UK Spy Chief Warns China, Russia Racing to Master AI
UK Spy Chief Warns China, Russia Racing to Master AI
30 November 2021
“Israel” Aerospace Industries Got $22m From Morocco!
“Israel” Aerospace Industries Got $22m From Morocco!
30 November 2021
Former US Defense Secretary Esper Sues Pentagon in Memoir Dispute
Former US Defense Secretary Esper Sues Pentagon in Memoir Dispute
29 November 2021