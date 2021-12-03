Dozens Killed, Wounded In Daesh Attack on Iraq’s Makhmur City

Islam Times - The Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs of Iraqi Kurdistan Region announced that a number of civilians were killed and injured in the wake of last night's attack by Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist groups on “Makhmur” city in Iraq.

Following the attack of Daesh terrorists on “Makhmur” city in Iraq on Friday, a number of civilians were killed and wounded.A statement issued by Peshmerga Ministry read the following:“Daesh terrorists attacked several houses in a village at the outskirt of ‘Qara Chokh’ Mt. in city of Makhmur. The Daesh attack led to the killing and wounding of a number of civilians and the Peshmerga forces launched a large-scale operation to clear the area from terrorists.”An Iraqi security source also said that the attack took place at 22:30, in which two children were killed and three others were injured.The attack by Daesh terrorists in the areas controlled by Peshmerga forces of Iraqi Kurdistan region have been recently increasing.