Dozens Killed, Wounded In Daesh Attack on Iraq’s Makhmur City
Story Code : 966701
Following the attack of Daesh terrorists on “Makhmur” city in Iraq on Friday, a number of civilians were killed and wounded.
A statement issued by Peshmerga Ministry read the following:
“Daesh terrorists attacked several houses in a village at the outskirt of ‘Qara Chokh’ Mt. in city of Makhmur. The Daesh attack led to the killing and wounding of a number of civilians and the Peshmerga forces launched a large-scale operation to clear the area from terrorists.”
An Iraqi security source also said that the attack took place at 22:30, in which two children were killed and three others were injured.
The attack by Daesh terrorists in the areas controlled by Peshmerga forces of Iraqi Kurdistan region have been recently increasing.