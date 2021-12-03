Sheikh Daamoush: The US Blockade is One of the Reasons Behind Lebanese Suffering

Islam Times - Deputy Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush said that, "The Lebanese should know that the US is deceiving them no matter how much it tries to appear keen on Lebanon's interest, because whoever is keen on it does not besiege it, impose sanctions on it, prevent it from aid, incite the Lebanese against each other, and does not pressure Lebanon regarding the demarcation of the maritime borders to make concessions at the expense of its rights to the "Israeli" enemy, and all this is done by the US in Lebanon”.

During his Friday sermon, Sheikh Daamoush asserted saying, "One of the reasons behind the suffering of the Lebanese is the American blockade imposed on Lebanon and the US policies and measures followed in it; our priority is to break this blockade and mitigate its repercussions on the Lebanese, as well as to serve the people and help them with all possible means to get out of this crisis that is pressuring everyone”.His Eminence considered “The biggest responsibility lies with the government that must assume full responsibility and address all the reasons that prevent it from meeting. It is not true that the Shiite duo is behind disrupting government sessions, but rather the one behind this delay is also the one who is insisting on politicizing judiciary and keeping it hostage to political interventions and uses as well as the internal and external pressures”.Sheikh Daamoush said: "These are the reasons that have so far prevented the government from meeting once again. Not getting rid of these reasons will make things more complex, so we should address them, find a way out, and react with the appropriate ways out that help solve the problem”.