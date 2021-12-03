0
Friday 3 December 2021 - 22:03

Lukashenko: West Demands Belarus Become Another Ukraine

Story Code : 966744
Lukashenko: West Demands Belarus Become Another Ukraine
"They are demanding Belarus should become another Ukraine, which they have described as a democratic and developed country. Two days ago they were given a clear answer. We will never become like Ukraine. Because we are Belarusians and we have our own vision of our prospects," Lukashenko said at a conference on the country’s socio-economic development, the news agency BelTA reports.

He expressed the certainty that among those present in the conference room and among the ordinary citizens who wished a normal life for themselves and for their children there was nobody eager to see Belarus become another Ukraine.

Lukashenko drew attention to the fact that Belarus had found itself in the very center of a global confrontation between the West and Russia. He said that in that struggle the participants were acting not in isolation - channels for talks kept working.

"Don’t you think that we just fight, that there are no contacts, that we do not see anything, that they are not telling us anything and that we do not respond. We have channels we use for communication," Lukashenko said.

He recalled that last year, during the presidential election the collective West tried to destabilize the situation in the country.

"Their expectations that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union, their dream would have materialized in August last year. They would have created a sanitary cordon. They would have created a block with its border drawn near Smolensk. They failed," Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko said that the country’s leadership was not going to expel Western diplomats amid the new sanctions.

"We will not kick out anyone. We are going to do it in a civilized manner in line with the norms of international law," the BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

"If we declare you persona non grata, you will have time to [pack] your bags and leave," the head of state noted, adding, "We are not going to take away your luggage and its contents," Lukashenko stated.

On December 2, the EU imposed the fifth package of sanctions on Belarus, which included some 17 individuals and 11 organizations.

The US Department of the Treasury also introduced some restrictions on the Belarusian government debt securities. Furthermore, amid the migration crisis and alleged infringement of public freedoms in the republic, some 20 individuals, 12 legal entities and three aircraft were slapped to sanctions.

 The leadership of the EU, the UK and Canada also declared some additional penalties.

In turn, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, during the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting, said that Belarus was being subject to sanctions for revealing "the dark side of European democracy".

 
Related Stories
Lukashenko Accuses West of Exploiting Human Rights Issues for Economic Gain
Islam Times - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes that Western states are taking advantage of the human rights issue to exert pressure ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah Leader in Collective Wedding Ceremony: Yemenis True Example of Steadfastness against Enemies
Ansarullah Leader in Collective Wedding Ceremony: Yemenis True Example of Steadfastness against Enemies
Rights Groups Call on EU to Ban NSO Over Clients’ Use of Pegasus Spyware
Rights Groups Call on EU to Ban NSO Over Clients’ Use of Pegasus Spyware
3 December 2021
Daesh Attacked Buses of Oil Workers in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Killed Ten
Daesh Attacked Buses of Oil Workers in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Killed Ten
3 December 2021
Saudi Aggression Launches Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa & Saada
Saudi Aggression Launches Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa & Saada
2 December 2021
Iraq Opposes Any Form of Normalization with Israel, Iraqi Shia Cleric Asserts
Iraq Opposes Any Form of Normalization with Israel, Iraqi Shia Cleric Asserts
2 December 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Other Than Geographical Borders, Martyrs Defend Religious, Spiritual, & Cultural Ones
Ayatollah Khamenei: Other Than Geographical Borders, Martyrs Defend Religious, Spiritual, & Cultural Ones
2 December 2021
US, South Korea Announce New War Plans for Potential North Korean Conflict
US, South Korea Announce New War Plans for Potential North Korean Conflict
2 December 2021
Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions
Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions
1 December 2021
Europeans Call for An Immediate End to JCPOA Talks
Europeans Call for An Immediate End to JCPOA Talks
1 December 2021
Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone between Saada, Imran
Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone between Saada, Imran
1 December 2021
‘Israeli’ Official Says Killing of Top Scientist Didn’t Slow Iran’s Nuclear Activity
‘Israeli’ Official Says Killing of Top Scientist Didn’t Slow Iran’s Nuclear Activity
1 December 2021
Sayyed Al-Houthi Denounces Brutal Saudi Crimes in Yemen’s Hudaydah
Sayyed Al-Houthi Denounces Brutal Saudi Crimes in Yemen’s Hudaydah
30 November 2021
Raisi to Macron: Negotiations must End in Removal of Sanctions
Raisi to Macron: Negotiations must End in Removal of Sanctions
30 November 2021