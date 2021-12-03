0
Friday 3 December 2021 - 23:28

NGO's Pressure UN to Renew Yemen Panel's Mandate

Story Code : 966746
NGO
The groups forwarded the request to the Assembly on Thursday, pressing the world body to re-establish the mechanism, whose mandate has not been renewed owing to pressure on the part of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The NGO's condemned Riyadh and Abu Dhabi for pushing UN members to vote against issuance of a fresh permit for the probing panel.

The NGO's called on the Assembly to reinstate the panel so it can collect and preserve evidence of war crimes and rights abuses.

"The suffering already inflicted on civilians in the country demands this step to address impunity in the ongoing conflict and send a clear warning to perpetrators on all sides that they will be held accountable," their joint statement read.

"The people of Yemen need justice. And justice begins with investigations and accountability. The time to act is now."
Related Stories
Washington's First Comment on Al-Zurfi's Mandate to Form the Iraqi Government
Islam Times - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo commented on the commissioning of Adnan Al-Zurfi to form the Iraqi government, stipulating a number ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah Leader in Collective Wedding Ceremony: Yemenis True Example of Steadfastness against Enemies
Ansarullah Leader in Collective Wedding Ceremony: Yemenis True Example of Steadfastness against Enemies
Rights Groups Call on EU to Ban NSO Over Clients’ Use of Pegasus Spyware
Rights Groups Call on EU to Ban NSO Over Clients’ Use of Pegasus Spyware
3 December 2021
Daesh Attacked Buses of Oil Workers in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Killed Ten
Daesh Attacked Buses of Oil Workers in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Killed Ten
3 December 2021
Saudi Aggression Launches Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa & Saada
Saudi Aggression Launches Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa & Saada
2 December 2021
Iraq Opposes Any Form of Normalization with Israel, Iraqi Shia Cleric Asserts
Iraq Opposes Any Form of Normalization with Israel, Iraqi Shia Cleric Asserts
2 December 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Other Than Geographical Borders, Martyrs Defend Religious, Spiritual, & Cultural Ones
Ayatollah Khamenei: Other Than Geographical Borders, Martyrs Defend Religious, Spiritual, & Cultural Ones
2 December 2021
US, South Korea Announce New War Plans for Potential North Korean Conflict
US, South Korea Announce New War Plans for Potential North Korean Conflict
2 December 2021
Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions
Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions
1 December 2021
Europeans Call for An Immediate End to JCPOA Talks
Europeans Call for An Immediate End to JCPOA Talks
1 December 2021
Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone between Saada, Imran
Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone between Saada, Imran
1 December 2021
‘Israeli’ Official Says Killing of Top Scientist Didn’t Slow Iran’s Nuclear Activity
‘Israeli’ Official Says Killing of Top Scientist Didn’t Slow Iran’s Nuclear Activity
1 December 2021
Sayyed Al-Houthi Denounces Brutal Saudi Crimes in Yemen’s Hudaydah
Sayyed Al-Houthi Denounces Brutal Saudi Crimes in Yemen’s Hudaydah
30 November 2021
Raisi to Macron: Negotiations must End in Removal of Sanctions
Raisi to Macron: Negotiations must End in Removal of Sanctions
30 November 2021