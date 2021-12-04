0
Saturday 4 December 2021 - 11:40

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down US-Made Drone in Ma’rib Province

"Our air defenses shot down an US-made (ScanEagle) spy drone in the Juba area in Marib province,” the spokesperson for Yemeni armed forces Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that drone was hit with a suitable missile.

Saree went on to say that this was the seventh time in a year that the same type of drone had been shot down by air defenses of his country, adding that Yemeni forces will spare no effort in fulfilling their duty to protect their country’s airspace by all means available.

Saudi-led strikes in Yemen’s southwestern province of Ta’iz killed at least 16 people, including children, as Riyadh keeps bombing the southern impoverished neighbor in defiance of international calls to end its bloody war.

The deadly aggression occurred on Friday evening, when Saudi-led warplanes targeted a gathering of civilians in Muqbana district of the province, Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.

The airstrikes came as the Saudi-led forces and its mercenaries have escalated their aggression in the western coastal region of Yemen.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and other key Western powers, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the former Riyadh-backed regime back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah resistance movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.
