Saturday 4 December 2021 - 12:42

Israeli Forces Wound More than 220 Palestinian Protesters in West Bank

Story Code : 966849
Israeli Forces Wound More than 220 Palestinian Protesters in West Bank
According to Palestine's Red Crescent Society, the Israeli forces suppressed the Palestinians by firing live and metal bullets and tear gas.

Beita and Beit Dajan in the south of Nablus in the West Bank on Friday witnessed Palestinian demonstrations against the illegal settlement construction of the occupying Zionist regime.

The regime backed by the US continues illegal constructions in the Palestinian lands, ignoring the international community's demands to stop the settlement construction. 

Israel seized the West Bank and occupied al-Quds, the capital of Palestine, in 1967. some hardline Israelis, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, view Palestinian land in the West Bank as a heartland of Jewish history.

In Resolution 2334, on December 23, 2016, the UN Security Council called on Israel to wholly and immediately suspend all its settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.
