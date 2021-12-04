0
Saturday 4 December 2021 - 12:46

Yemeni Official Condemns France's Deal with UAE

Yemeni Official Condemns France
Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, chairman of the Yemeni Supreme Revolutionary Committee and a senior member of the Ansarulla movement condemned French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Persian Gulf counties that coincided with the Saudi-UAE-led military coalition's bombardment of civilians positions in Taiz province.

Al-Houthi wrote in a post on his Twitter account, "We remind him that his invitation to European countries to sell weapons to the countries of the aggressing coalition will result in war crimes in Yemen."

The high-ranking Yemeni official added that in the recent bombardment of Yemeni Taiz Province, 18 people civilian people were martyred and a number of other civilians were wounded.

The United Arab Emirates signed a record $15.6 billion (14-billion-euro) contract for 80 Rafale warplanes and committed billions of euros in other deals as French President Emmanuel Macron kicked off a tour around the Persian Gulf countries. Macron will later visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar in continuation of his tour.
