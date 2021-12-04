Blast Heard in Kabul Security Zone

Islam Times - News sources reported an explosion in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion took place on Saturday in the 5th security zone of Kabul.No further information is yet available about the incident.With the Taliban taking power in Afghanistan, several deadly explosions have jolted different parts of Afghanistan.Daesh terrorist group (ISIS) has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.In early October, a deadly explosion killed at least 50 people and injured 150 others in the provincial capital of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan during Friday prayers in a Shia Muslim mosque.