0
Saturday 4 December 2021 - 20:57

Venezuela Refuses Visa Extension for EU Observers amid Spying Suspicion

Story Code : 966911
Venezuela Refuses Visa Extension for EU Observers amid Spying Suspicion
The European observers came to Venezuela to monitor the country’s regional and local elections on November 21, with members of the delegation's leadership saying at the time that they would remain until December 13.

The mission, which was scheduled to leave next Monday, was informed that the government in Caracas had declined to renew the visas of its members, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

"There was not an extension of the stay so they must leave this weekend," said the source, who declined to be identified because they are not authorized to speak on the record.

The source did not specify why the visas were not extended.

Following the vote last month, the observers issued a preliminary report in which they assured that the Venezuelan municipal and regional elections showed improvements compared to previous processes but also claimed that they still had “major democratic deficiencies.”

Last week, Maduro lashed out at the EU election observers as “spies,” dismissing their claim that the vote was marred by irregularities.

"Those who came as enemies, the delegation of spies from the European Union, found not a bit of evidence to criticize the electoral system," Maduro said of the November 21 polls for gubernatorial and mayoral posts in the oil-rich Central American nation.

Maduro’s ruling socialist party claimed a landslide victory in the country’s first vote to include top opposition parties in nearly four years, bagging 20 of the 23 gubernatorial offices and the mayorship of the capital Caracas.

The opposition parties, ending their three-year boycott of regional elections, walked away with the remaining three posts.

The November vote marked the first time in 15 years that the EU sent a team to observe Venezuela’s elections.

The mission included 1,000 observers who monitored voting in 22 out of 23 polls. The full report is expected to be released in two months.
Comment


Featured Stories
Civilians killed, Injured in US Drone Strike in Syria’s Idlib
Civilians killed, Injured in US Drone Strike in Syria’s Idlib
US-Russia Tensions Escalating, Biden Threatens Russia
US-Russia Tensions Escalating, Biden Threatens Russia
4 December 2021
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down US-Made Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down US-Made Drone in Ma’rib Province
4 December 2021
Emmanuel Macron in KSA: Attempt to Rehabilitate MBS!
Emmanuel Macron in KSA: Attempt to Rehabilitate MBS!
4 December 2021
Ansarullah Leader in Collective Wedding Ceremony: Yemenis True Example of Steadfastness against Enemies
Ansarullah Leader in Collective Wedding Ceremony: Yemenis True Example of Steadfastness against Enemies
3 December 2021
Rights Groups Call on EU to Ban NSO Over Clients’ Use of Pegasus Spyware
Rights Groups Call on EU to Ban NSO Over Clients’ Use of Pegasus Spyware
3 December 2021
Daesh Attacked Buses of Oil Workers in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Killed Ten
Daesh Attacked Buses of Oil Workers in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Killed Ten
3 December 2021
Saudi Aggression Launches Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa & Saada
Saudi Aggression Launches Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa & Saada
2 December 2021
Iraq Opposes Any Form of Normalization with Israel, Iraqi Shia Cleric Asserts
Iraq Opposes Any Form of Normalization with Israel, Iraqi Shia Cleric Asserts
2 December 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Other Than Geographical Borders, Martyrs Defend Religious, Spiritual, & Cultural Ones
Ayatollah Khamenei: Other Than Geographical Borders, Martyrs Defend Religious, Spiritual, & Cultural Ones
2 December 2021
US, South Korea Announce New War Plans for Potential North Korean Conflict
US, South Korea Announce New War Plans for Potential North Korean Conflict
2 December 2021
Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions
Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions
1 December 2021
Europeans Call for An Immediate End to JCPOA Talks
Europeans Call for An Immediate End to JCPOA Talks
1 December 2021