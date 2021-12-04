0
Saturday 4 December 2021 - 20:58

Jordanians Stage Mass Rally in Protest against Water-For-Energy Deal with “Israel”

Story Code : 966912
Jordanians Stage Mass Rally in Protest against Water-For-Energy Deal with “Israel”
Police were deployed heavily around a downtown area of the capital Amman leading to the Husseini Mosque where demonstrators marched after Friday prayers.

The demonstrators chanted anti-“Israel” slogans and held banners reading, “The gas of the enemy is an occupation!” and “Down with the gas deal.”

The Jordanian protesters called on their government to scrap its “peace” agreement with the “Israeli” entity and called normalization a "humiliation".

Last month, Jordan’s water minister, the entity’s energy minister, and the United Arab Emirate’s climate change minister, signed the water-for-energy deal in Dubai in the presence of US Climate Envoy John Kerry.

Under the agreement, Jordan would receive 200 million cubic meters of desalinated water from the entity, in return for 600 megawatts of electricity generated from a UAE-funded solar energy plant in Jordan.

The mass rally was the second such protest in recent days as thousands of Jordanians staged a demonstration against the deal last week.

Protesters chanted "No to the agreement of shame", and carried signs that read, "Normalization is treason".

Rund Awwad, an engineer specializing in renewable energies and energy policy in Jordan, said, “I don’t see this agreement ticking any boxes to achieve energy and water security… This is more of a political deal, it’s not about the feasibility or the strategy.”

Awwad pointed to many “hidden and indirect risks” involved with the construction of a massive solar energy field.

The project will use a “huge amount” of Jordanian land, she stated. “I’d rather use [the land] for strategic projects that would benefit Jordan.”

She also noted the 200 million cubic meters to be provided to Jordan under the deal is a “very modest number compared to the capacity of water resources in Jordan.”

Awwad said there are many other, more sustainable and effective methods to address Jordan’s water scarcity.

For instance, climate funding could be used to upgrade the kingdom’s water storage capacity or to build Jordan’s Red Sea desalination project, known as the National Water Carrier Project, she added.
Related Stories
Jordanians Rally against Water for Energy Deal with ‘Israeli’ Entity
Islam Times - Thousands of Jordanians rallied in protest against a deal signed with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity that will reportedly see the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Civilians killed, Injured in US Drone Strike in Syria’s Idlib
Civilians killed, Injured in US Drone Strike in Syria’s Idlib
US-Russia Tensions Escalating, Biden Threatens Russia
US-Russia Tensions Escalating, Biden Threatens Russia
4 December 2021
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down US-Made Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down US-Made Drone in Ma’rib Province
4 December 2021
Emmanuel Macron in KSA: Attempt to Rehabilitate MBS!
Emmanuel Macron in KSA: Attempt to Rehabilitate MBS!
4 December 2021
Ansarullah Leader in Collective Wedding Ceremony: Yemenis True Example of Steadfastness against Enemies
Ansarullah Leader in Collective Wedding Ceremony: Yemenis True Example of Steadfastness against Enemies
3 December 2021
Rights Groups Call on EU to Ban NSO Over Clients’ Use of Pegasus Spyware
Rights Groups Call on EU to Ban NSO Over Clients’ Use of Pegasus Spyware
3 December 2021
Daesh Attacked Buses of Oil Workers in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Killed Ten
Daesh Attacked Buses of Oil Workers in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Killed Ten
3 December 2021
Saudi Aggression Launches Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa & Saada
Saudi Aggression Launches Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa & Saada
2 December 2021
Iraq Opposes Any Form of Normalization with Israel, Iraqi Shia Cleric Asserts
Iraq Opposes Any Form of Normalization with Israel, Iraqi Shia Cleric Asserts
2 December 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Other Than Geographical Borders, Martyrs Defend Religious, Spiritual, & Cultural Ones
Ayatollah Khamenei: Other Than Geographical Borders, Martyrs Defend Religious, Spiritual, & Cultural Ones
2 December 2021
US, South Korea Announce New War Plans for Potential North Korean Conflict
US, South Korea Announce New War Plans for Potential North Korean Conflict
2 December 2021
Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions
Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions
1 December 2021
Europeans Call for An Immediate End to JCPOA Talks
Europeans Call for An Immediate End to JCPOA Talks
1 December 2021