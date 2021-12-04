0
Saturday 4 December 2021 - 22:23

Russia Dismisses US Media Reports about Possible Ukraine Offensive

Story Code : 966917
The Washington Post cited officials and an intelligence document on Saturday as saying US intelligence thought Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on Ukraine as early as next year involving up to 175,000 troops.

"The (United) States is conducting a special operation to aggravate the situation around Ukraine while shifting the responsibility onto Russia," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying by the Kommersant newspaper on Saturday, Reuters reported.

"It is based on provocative actions near Russia's borders accompanied by accusatory rhetoric," she said.

The United States, its NATO allies and Ukraine have accused Moscow of massing troops near the Ukrainian border, and Kyiv says it fears Russia is planning an attack.

Moscow has denied any plans to invade Ukraine, accusing Kiev of building up its own forces to attack territory held by pro-Russian separatists.

It has said it can move troops around on Russian territory as it sees fit and that they pose no external threat.
