0
Saturday 4 December 2021 - 23:53

Turkey Says International Community Has ‘Failed in Refugee Crisis’

Story Code : 966924
Turkey Says International Community Has ‘Failed in Refugee Crisis’
Ibrahim Kalin told the 7th edition of the Rome Mediterranean Dialogue (MED) in Rome that Turkey has hosted 4 million Syrians and noted he talked to his European counterparts to update the 2016 migration deal between Turkey and the EU, Anadolu news agency reported.

He said €6 billion ($6.7 billion) that was allocated by the EU is nothing if one considers the enormous size of the issue.

"It's practically nothing for millions of refugees for their needs, educational needs, medical needs and everything else," he said.

Let us put aside the debates within the EU, he said, noting that Turkey hopes the migration agreement will be updated.

The deal was signed March 18, 2016, as the Syrian war continued to uproot millions who then began their "journey of hope" to reach the EU.

The agreement contained six key points, including the reinvigoration of Ankara's EU ascension process, modernization of the Customs Union, revival of top-level dialogue, visa liberalization for Turkish nationals, cooperation in managing migration flows and counter-terrorism.  
Comment


Featured Stories
MBS to Start Tour around Region with Iran on Agenda
MBS to Start Tour around Region with Iran on Agenda
Algeria Warns of
Algeria Warns of 'Israeli Hegemony' over Africa Thru Moroccan Alliance
4 December 2021
Civilians killed, Injured in US Drone Strike in Syria’s Idlib
Civilians killed, Injured in US Drone Strike in Syria’s Idlib
4 December 2021
US-Russia Tensions Escalating, Biden Threatens Russia
US-Russia Tensions Escalating, Biden Threatens Russia
4 December 2021
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down US-Made Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down US-Made Drone in Ma’rib Province
4 December 2021
Emmanuel Macron in KSA: Attempt to Rehabilitate MBS!
Emmanuel Macron in KSA: Attempt to Rehabilitate MBS!
4 December 2021
Ansarullah Leader in Collective Wedding Ceremony: Yemenis True Example of Steadfastness against Enemies
Ansarullah Leader in Collective Wedding Ceremony: Yemenis True Example of Steadfastness against Enemies
3 December 2021
Rights Groups Call on EU to Ban NSO Over Clients’ Use of Pegasus Spyware
Rights Groups Call on EU to Ban NSO Over Clients’ Use of Pegasus Spyware
3 December 2021
Daesh Attacked Buses of Oil Workers in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Killed Ten
Daesh Attacked Buses of Oil Workers in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Killed Ten
3 December 2021
Saudi Aggression Launches Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa & Saada
Saudi Aggression Launches Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa & Saada
2 December 2021
Iraq Opposes Any Form of Normalization with Israel, Iraqi Shia Cleric Asserts
Iraq Opposes Any Form of Normalization with Israel, Iraqi Shia Cleric Asserts
2 December 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Other Than Geographical Borders, Martyrs Defend Religious, Spiritual, & Cultural Ones
Ayatollah Khamenei: Other Than Geographical Borders, Martyrs Defend Religious, Spiritual, & Cultural Ones
2 December 2021
US, South Korea Announce New War Plans for Potential North Korean Conflict
US, South Korea Announce New War Plans for Potential North Korean Conflict
2 December 2021