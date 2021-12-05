Blinken Acknowledges Isolation of US after Leaving JCPOA

Islam Times - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was isolated in the international community because of its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Speaking at a news conference, he said it was in everyone's interest for the Iranian nuclear issue to be resolved through diplomacy.

The US Secretary of State's acknowledgment of Washington's isolation after leaving the JCPOA is in fact a recognition of a fact that the previous US administration, the Trump administration, has always denied. Former US President Donald Trump has always considered the JCPOA nuclear deal the worst possible deal for Washington, and finally, on May 8, 2018, by announcing the US withdrawal from the 2015 deal, he decided not to fulfill the obligations under the JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231, despite Worldwide opposition.To get Iran to accept its illegal demands, the Trump administration imposed the most unprecedented sanctions in the context of a campaign of maximum pressure against Tehran and opposed any plan to maintain the deal.Trump's goal was to force Iran to accept the 12 terms set by the United States, including suspending Iran's peaceful nuclear program and imposing severe restrictions on Iran's missile capability and regional policies.Despite the continuation of the Trump administration's unilateral and illegal sanctions over the past three years, there has been no success for the United States in achieving the goals set by the Trump administration. By adopting a policy of maximum resistance while enhancing its domestic capabilities in order to counter widespread sanctions, Iran has adopted various methods to circumvent these sanctions.Meanwhile, the US withdrawal from the JCPOA was lambasted by other members of the P5+1, which became the P4+1 after the US withdrawal from the deal. Even Washington's European allies refused to cooperate with the United States on the JCPOA and Iran, and eventually, Washington faced increasing isolation around the world in dealing with Iran.However, despite Washington's claims and exaggerations, at the end of Donald Trump's administration, his administration did not achieve any of its goals regarding Iran, and this is one of the biggest failures in the history of US foreign policy in the post-Cold War period.The New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman wrote in a note in the newspaper, referring to Donald Trump's decision to tear down the JCPOA nuclear deal in 2018, which was carried out at the urging of Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo and then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "This was one of the dumbest, most poorly thought out and counterproductive U.S. national security decisions of the post-Cold War era."The important point is that despite the fact that Biden administration officials have repeatedly emphasized the failure of the Trump administration's policy of maximum pressure, it continues to pursue this failed policy to persuade Tehran to accept Washington's demands and conditions regarding the JCPOA.The Biden administration has made the US return to the JCPOA conditional on Tehran's action, without mentioning which government promised and withdrew from the deal.US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during the seventh round of Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1, and then by shrugging off Washington's responsibility for its obligations to return to the JCPOA, have thrown the ball to Iran's court and are constantly talking about alternatives for the day when the Vienna talks fail.However, Iran's right and rational demand is the lifting of sanctions imposed by the United States after its withdrawal from the JCPOA, the verification of this issue, and ultimately Iran's return to re-fulfilling its JCPOA-related obligations.