0
Sunday 5 December 2021 - 21:55

China's Foreign Ministry Releases Report on State of Democracy in US

Story Code : 967070
China
Based on facts and expert opinions, the report aims to expose the deficiencies and abuse of democracy in the United States as well as the harm of its exporting such democracy. It is hoped that the United States will improve its own system and practices of democracy and change its way of interacting with other countries, the report said, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition to the preamble and conclusion, the report has two parts titled "What is democracy?" and "The alienation and three malaises of democracy in the US."

Democracy is a common value shared by all humanity. It is a right for all nations, not a prerogative reserved to a few, the report said, adding that democracy takes different forms, and there is no one-size-fits-all model.

It went on to say that it would be totally undemocratic to measure the diverse political systems in the world with a single yardstick or examine different political civilizations from a single perspective.

The political system of a country should be independently decided by its own people, the report said.

It said that from a historical perspective, the development of democracy in the United States was a step forward. The political party system, the representative system, one person one vote, and the separation of powers negated and reformed the feudal autocracy in Europe.

However, over the years, democracy in the United States has become alienated and degenerated, and it has increasingly deviated from the essence of democracy and its original design, said the report.

The report elaborated on the alienation and the malaises of democracy in the United States from three aspects: the system fraught with deep-seated problems, messy and chaotic practices of democracy, and disastrous consequences of the US export of its brand of democracy.

The report said what is now imperative for the United States is to get to work in real earnest to ensure its people's democratic rights and improve its system of democracy instead of placing too much emphasis on procedural or formal democracy at the expense of substantive democracy and its outcome.

What is also imperative for the United States is to undertake more international responsibilities and provide more public goods to the world instead of always seeking to impose its own brand of democracy on others, use its own values as means to divide the world into different camps, or carry out intervention, subversion and invasion in other countries under the pretext of promoting democracy, it added.

The international community is now faced with pressing challenges of a global scale, from the COVID-19 pandemic, economic slowdown to the climate change crisis, said the report, calling on all countries to rise above differences in systems, reject the mentality of zero-sum game, and pursue genuine multilateralism.

All countries need to uphold peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are common values of humanity, the report said.

It is also important that all countries respect each other, work to expand common ground while shelving differences, promote cooperation for mutual benefit, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind, the report said.
Related Stories
China Accuses MI6 Chief of Pushing ‘Fake News’
Islam Times - The Chinese embassy in London hit back at the head of Britain’s secret intelligence service, accusing Richard Moore of “peddling fake news” after the MI6 boss claimed China ...
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE National Security Advisor to Visit Tehran
UAE National Security Advisor to Visit Tehran
Yemen: Saudi Peace Plan ‘Immature’, Includes ‘Unrealistic’ Demands
Yemen: Saudi Peace Plan ‘Immature’, Includes ‘Unrealistic’ Demands
5 December 2021
Report: US Sends Forces to Syria
Report: US Sends Forces to Syria's Hasakah to Train Blacklisted Kurdish Militants
5 December 2021
MBS to Start Tour around Region with Iran on Agenda
MBS to Start Tour around Region with Iran on Agenda
4 December 2021
Algeria Warns of
Algeria Warns of 'Israeli Hegemony' over Africa Thru Moroccan Alliance
4 December 2021
Civilians killed, Injured in US Drone Strike in Syria’s Idlib
Civilians killed, Injured in US Drone Strike in Syria’s Idlib
4 December 2021
US-Russia Tensions Escalating, Biden Threatens Russia
US-Russia Tensions Escalating, Biden Threatens Russia
4 December 2021
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down US-Made Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down US-Made Drone in Ma’rib Province
4 December 2021
Emmanuel Macron in KSA: Attempt to Rehabilitate MBS!
Emmanuel Macron in KSA: Attempt to Rehabilitate MBS!
4 December 2021
Ansarullah Leader in Collective Wedding Ceremony: Yemenis True Example of Steadfastness against Enemies
Ansarullah Leader in Collective Wedding Ceremony: Yemenis True Example of Steadfastness against Enemies
3 December 2021
Rights Groups Call on EU to Ban NSO Over Clients’ Use of Pegasus Spyware
Rights Groups Call on EU to Ban NSO Over Clients’ Use of Pegasus Spyware
3 December 2021
Daesh Attacked Buses of Oil Workers in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Killed Ten
Daesh Attacked Buses of Oil Workers in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Killed Ten
3 December 2021
Saudi Aggression Launches Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa & Saada
Saudi Aggression Launches Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa & Saada
2 December 2021