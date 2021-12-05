Iraqi PMU Launches Operation in Samarra

Islam Times - Forces of the Iraqi People's Mobilization Organization on Sunday carried out a large-scale operation to oust ISIS members in the southern areas of the city of Samarra.

The operation was carried out by units of the organization's 42nd brigade, the Iraqi People's Mobilization Organization (Hashd al-Shabi) said in a statement.The forces of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Organization were able to establish security in these areas by carrying out this operation.Despite the defeat of the ISIS terrorist group in Iraq, a number of members of this terrorist group are still present in different parts of the country and carry out terrorist acts in a scattered manner.In 2014, the ISIS terrorist group, with the financial and military support of the United States and its Western and Arab allies, including Saudi Arabia, invaded Iraq, occupying large parts of the northern and western parts of the country and committing countless crimes. Iraq subsequently called on Iran to help Baghdad fight these terrorists.On November 17, 2017, Iraqi forces, with the advisory assistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, succeeded in liberating the city of Rawa in Anbar province western Iraq, the last ISIS base in Iraq. With the liberation of this city, ISIS was destroyed.