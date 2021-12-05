UK: Bomb Squad Evacuate 50 Homes in Derby

Islam Times - More than 50 homes in Derby have been evacuated and a bomb squad called in after police discovered a number of “suspicious items” while conducting a search in a residential property on Sunday morning.

Over 50 homes have been evacuated in Derby after a number of "suspicious items" were found by Police Officers during a warrant in the city, according to Derbyshire Police.Officers attended a house in King Alfred Street, Normanton, at around 11.30 amA man has been arrested and more than 50 houses evacuated after "suspicious items" were found when police carried out a search warrant at an address in Derby.Police, fire crews and the military were all at the scene in King Alfred Street, Normanton, on Sunday as the incident unfolded.In a statement, Derbyshire Police said bomb disposal experts were on-site and houses were being evacuated in the area after officers carried out a warrant at about 11.30 am on Sunday.