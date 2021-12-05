Big Arms Trafficking Network Dismantled in Southwest Iran

Islam Times - The IRGC intelligence forces in the southwestern province of Khuzestan have dismantled a big arms trafficking network.

The intelligence forces of Hazrate Valiasr IRGC base in Khuzestan Province said in a statement on Sunday that a large arms trafficking network whose members were trying to smuggle weapons through the southwestern borders to arm rioters and thugs inside the country to create insecurity and disturb public order was identified and dismantled.The statement added a total of 43 pistols, a heavy machinegun, 2 AK-47 assault rifle, four hunting rifles and a large quantity of ammunition were seized during the operation.