ISIS Terrorists Kill Five in a Night Attack near Kirkuk, Northern Iraq

Islam Times - Iraqi media reported on Sunday night that four people were killed and five others were wounded in an attack by the remaining elements of the ISIS terrorist group in northern Iraq.

According to Saberin news channel, the attacks took place at Peshmerga bases in the Elton Kubri district of Kirkuk.ISIS terrorists also attacked the village of Luhaiban, south of Kirkuk, setting fire to at least 16 houses in the village.Iraqi security forces units have been mobilized to the area to help the Peshmerga, said an Iraqi military source.The militant group also took over Luhaiban village in northern Iraq a day after attacking it, security sources told Reuters on Sunday.Despite the defeat of the ISIS terrorist group in Iraq, a number of members of this terrorist group are still present in different parts of the country and carry out terrorist acts in a scattered manner.In 2014, the ISIS terrorist group, with the financial and military support of the United States and its Western and Arab allies, including Saudi Arabia, invaded Iraq, occupying large parts of the northern and western parts of the country and committing countless crimes. Iraq subsequently called on Iran to help Baghdad fight these terrorists.