Monday 6 December 2021 - 11:13

Barak Calls Netanyahu’s Iran Policy a ’Failure’

Barak Calls Netanyahu’s Iran Policy a ’Failure’
"The ‘Israeli’ policy towards Iran since the signing of the nuclear deal in 2015 has been nothing but a failure, stemming from ineptitude and the dangerous illusions of its leader," the ex-premier wrote in a column for ‘Israeli’ Yedioth Ahronoth daily newspaper.
 
Barak faulted Netanyahu for not working with the United States to prepare an alternative plan for a military attack on Iran's nuclear facilities under the pretext of preventing Tehran's ambitions “to become a nuclear threshold state.”
 
Netanyahu was combative with the Obama administration instead of setting up an opportunity for the ‘Israeli’ military to independently strike Iran's nuclear program and pressured the Trump administration to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear accord, Barak added.
 
Pulling out of the nuclear deal, according to Barak, allowed "the Iranians to accelerate their rush towards a nuclear threshold, while blaming the US for violating the deal."
 
He warned that it is unclear if ‘Israel’ and the US have a plan in place for surgical strikes in case diplomatic avenues do not achieve the goal of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear threshold state.
 
Barak also underscored that the Zionist entity must unite with the US in the common goal of “preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear threshold state.”
 
“‘Israel’ must make the best of a bad situation and there is an urgent need for strong cooperation with Washington to achieve common goals, such as preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear threshold state.”
