Ilhan Omar: House Minority Leader McCarthy Is a ‘Coward' for Not Condemning 'Anti-Muslim Bigotry’

Islam Times - US Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar says Republicans do not have the ability to condemn Islamophobia and anti-Muslim rhetoric because they are “normalizing anti-Muslim bigotry,” in the United States.

“McCarthy is a liar and a coward. He doesn't have the ability to condemn the kind of bigoted Islamophobia and anti-Muslim rhetoric that are being trafficked by a member of his conference,” Omar told co-host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” when asked about McCarthy.

Asked why McCarthy does not have the ability to censure such racist remarks, Omar said, “Because this is who they are,” referring to Republicans.

“And we have to be able to stand up to them, and we have to push them to reckon with the fact that their party right now is normalizing anti-Muslim bigotry,” she added.

Boebert in a statement last week apologized for her recent “Islamophobic and racist comments” after Omar and other Democrats called for an “appropriate action” against her for "anti-Muslim bigotry.”

But after a few days, Boebert showed no sign of remorse, posting a video that described her call with Omar and doubled down on her rhetoric against Muslims.

"Make no mistake. I will continue to fearlessly put America first, never sympathizing with terrorists. Unfortunately, Ilhan can't say the same thing and our country is worse off for it," Boebert said.

During an event in her Colorado district last month, Boebert told the audience about an encounter with Omar in the Capitol — which Omar says never happened.

Omar, a Somali-born American Muslim, made the remarks in an interview with CNN on Sunday where she blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for his reaction to Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's “Islamophobic and racist comments” about Muslims, calling the GOP leader “a liar and a coward.”