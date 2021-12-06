0
Monday 6 December 2021 - 20:47

Biden to Announce Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics: Report

As the 2022 Winter Olympics approach, the Biden administration is expected to unveil the US government's diplomatic boycott of the games later this week, according to a Sunday report from CNN, citing "several sources."

The partial boycott comes in opposition to allegations of human rights violations by the Chinese government, and only applies to US government officials who traditionally attend the international games.

Olympians competing under the US flag will not be impacted by the demonstration.

Washington has not imposed a full boycott since then-President Jimmy Carter's administration totally withdrew the US from the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics.

The report comes days after the United Nations General Assembly moved to adopt an "Olympic Truce" drafted by Beijing and the International Olympic Committee. The goodwill resolution was co-sponsored by 173 countries, many of which expressed their support for the games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating nations have been urged to observe the resolution from seven days before the opening ceremony to seven days after the closing of the 2022 Olympic Games, as well as the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

Though US officials may not attend the Winter Games, it may be business as usual for many major American corporations.

On November 30th, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng told US business executives that Beijing hopes American corporations "make a positive contribution" to the 2022 Olympic Games, scheduled to begin on Friday, February 4th, and running until the Sunday, February 20th, closing ceremony.
