Islam Times - China's Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed strong opposition to remarks made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the Taiwan region, in which the senior official claimed that the US is "resolutely committed" to making sure Taiwan has the means to defend itself.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian reiterated that the Taiwan question is an internal affair of China and called Blinken's remark a blatant challenge to the one-China principle, violating the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, CGTN reported.This sends wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces, Zhao said.