0
Tuesday 7 December 2021 - 10:09

Russia Neglects US Threats, Delivers S-400s to India

Story Code : 967317
Russia Neglects US Threats, Delivers S-400s to India
Both countries signed a $5.4-billion deal for five of the surface-to-air systems in 2018.

“Supplies have begun this month and will continue to happen,” the Indian foreign ministry said, as Putin arrived on Monday.

 According to NDTV, the first units of the weapon, once branded a “booster dose” by India’s Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, are already being deployed by the country’s military.

India has proceeded with the S-400 contract despite pressure from Washington, which passed a law in 2017 making anyone buying Russian weapons systems potentially subject to US sanctions.

“We witnessed attempts on the part of the United States to undermine this cooperation and to make India obey the American orders, to follow the American vision of how this region should be developed,” Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Indian news agency ANI on Monday.

Back in October, however, a group of US lawmakers introduced a bill that would exempt New Delhi from the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act [CAATSA] law, as Washington continues its efforts to play India off against China.

Another major weapons deal that has been finalized during Putin’s visit would license Indian production of Kalashnikov AK-203 rifles, in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

                
Related Stories
Iran to drop lawsuit if Russia delivers S-300 systems: Iranian envoy
Islam Times - An Iranian envoy says Tehran will drop its lawsuit with the International Court of Arbitration in Geneva against Russia if Moscow ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Regime Uses Terrorism-Related Offences as Means of Quashing Dissent: Rights Group
Saudi Regime Uses Terrorism-Related Offences as Means of Quashing Dissent: Rights Group
Sanctions, Pressures Will Never Undermine Resistance: Hezbollah Official
Sanctions, Pressures Will Never Undermine Resistance: Hezbollah Official
6 December 2021
Barak Calls Netanyahu’s Iran Policy a ’Failure’
Barak Calls Netanyahu’s Iran Policy a ’Failure’
6 December 2021
Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority
Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority
6 December 2021
UAE National Security Advisor to Visit Tehran
UAE National Security Advisor to Visit Tehran
5 December 2021
Yemen: Saudi Peace Plan ‘Immature’, Includes ‘Unrealistic’ Demands
Yemen: Saudi Peace Plan ‘Immature’, Includes ‘Unrealistic’ Demands
5 December 2021
Report: US Sends Forces to Syria
Report: US Sends Forces to Syria's Hasakah to Train Blacklisted Kurdish Militants
5 December 2021
MBS to Start Tour around Region with Iran on Agenda
MBS to Start Tour around Region with Iran on Agenda
4 December 2021
Algeria Warns of
Algeria Warns of 'Israeli Hegemony' over Africa Thru Moroccan Alliance
4 December 2021
Civilians killed, Injured in US Drone Strike in Syria’s Idlib
Civilians killed, Injured in US Drone Strike in Syria’s Idlib
4 December 2021
US-Russia Tensions Escalating, Biden Threatens Russia
US-Russia Tensions Escalating, Biden Threatens Russia
4 December 2021
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down US-Made Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down US-Made Drone in Ma’rib Province
4 December 2021
Emmanuel Macron in KSA: Attempt to Rehabilitate MBS!
Emmanuel Macron in KSA: Attempt to Rehabilitate MBS!
4 December 2021