Tuesday 7 December 2021 - 11:15

Airstrikes Target Syrian Port near Lattakia

Bombs fell on the country’s chief port city, Lattakia, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The Syrian media added that blasts were heard in the vicinity of the port while dubbing the strikes “Israeli air aggression.”

“The Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with several missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean, southwest of Lattakia, targeting the container yard in the commercial port of Lattakia,” an unnamed military source told SANA.

Footage shared on social media alleged to show the air raid in progress, while images were also alleged to show a fire that ignited at a portside storage area.

Syrian air defenses were also reportedly activated in response, though it is unclear if any munitions were intercepted.

The Israeli army rarely acknowledges air operations over Syria, and has yet to confirm the reports, though officials in Tel Aviv have previously said that “hundreds” of similar strikes had been carried out on teh Arab country throughout Syria’s decade-long battle with militants.
