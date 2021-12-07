0
Tuesday 7 December 2021 - 11:44

Fifty People Killed in Tribal Clashes in Sudan's Darfur

The latest flare-up brings to around 100 people killed over about three weeks in Sudan's westernmost region, which has been ravaged by unrest for years.

"The violence began with an argument and it spiraled into killing six people on Saturday and then on Sunday more than 40 people were killed," West Darfur governor Khamis Abdallah said, AFP reported.

The Doctors' Committee, an independent union, said that 48 people were killed in the Krink area of Darfur by live ammunition.

Krink is about 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the state capital El Geneina.

Fifty people were killed last month in days of fighting between herders, the UN said. More than 1,000 homes were also set on fire.

That violence broke out on November 17 between armed Arab herders in the rugged Jebel Moon mountains close to the border with Chad.

The clashes in Darfur began when insurgents from the ethnic communities of Central and Sub-Saharan Africa revolted in 2003 and lamented the repression of the government in Khartoum.
