Yemeni Armed Forces Target Military, Vital Sites in Saudi Depth: More Ops to Come

Islam Times - In response to the escalation of the continuous US-Saudi aggression and siege on Yemen, the Yemeni Armed Forces has implemented the 7th of December Operation on military and vital targets in Saudi Arabia.

The Armed Forces stated that the 7th of December Operation was carried out with a number of ballistic missiles and 25 drones.

“Six Sammad-3 drones and a number of Zulfiqar missiles targeted the Ministry of Defense, King Khalid Airport and other military targets in Riyadh, six Sammad-2 and Sammad-3 drones targeted the King Fahd Air Base in Taif and Aramco in Jeddah, while five Sammad-1 and Sammad-2 drones targeted military sites in Abha, Jizan and Asir and eight Qasef-2K drones and a large number of ballistic missiles targeted sensitive and important sites in Abha, Jizan and Najran,” Sare’e added.

Meanwhile, he renewed his call to all citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia to stay away from military areas and sites, as they have become legitimate targets for Yemeni forces.

The Yemeni official further promised the aggression with more operations in response to the continued crimes and siege, saying: “We will face escalation with escalation, and we will carry out more military operations within our legitimate defense in response to the continued aggression and siege.”

“In response to the crimes of the US-Saudi aggression against our people and the continuation of the siege, the Armed Forces carried out the 7th of December qualitative military operation targeting a number of enemy military targets in Riyadh, Jeddah, Taif, Jizan, Najran and Asir,” the Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a televised statement Tuesday morning.