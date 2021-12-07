0
Tuesday 7 December 2021 - 21:18

Yemeni Armed Forces Target Military, Vital Sites in Saudi Depth: More Ops to Come

Story Code : 967404
Yemeni Armed Forces Target Military, Vital Sites in Saudi Depth: More Ops to Come
“In response to the crimes of the US-Saudi aggression against our people and the continuation of the siege, the Armed Forces carried out the 7th of December qualitative military operation targeting a number of enemy military targets in Riyadh, Jeddah, Taif, Jizan, Najran and Asir,” the Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a televised statement Tuesday morning.
 
The Armed Forces stated that the 7th of December Operation was carried out with a number of ballistic missiles and 25 drones.
 
“Six Sammad-3 drones and a number of Zulfiqar missiles targeted the Ministry of Defense, King Khalid Airport and other military targets in Riyadh, six Sammad-2 and Sammad-3 drones targeted the King Fahd Air Base in Taif and Aramco in Jeddah, while five Sammad-1 and Sammad-2 drones targeted military sites in Abha, Jizan and Asir and eight Qasef-2K drones and a large number of ballistic missiles targeted sensitive and important sites in Abha, Jizan and Najran,” Sare’e added.
 
Meanwhile, he renewed his call to all citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia to stay away from military areas and sites, as they have become legitimate targets for Yemeni forces.
 
The Yemeni official further promised the aggression with more operations in response to the continued crimes and siege, saying: “We will face escalation with escalation, and we will carry out more military operations within our legitimate defense in response to the continued aggression and siege.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuela’s US-backed Opposition Movement on Verge of Collapse
Venezuela’s US-backed Opposition Movement on Verge of Collapse
Russia Neglects US Threats, Delivers S-400s to India
Russia Neglects US Threats, Delivers S-400s to India
7 December 2021
Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People
Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People
7 December 2021
Saudi Regime Uses Terrorism-Related Offences as Means of Quashing Dissent: Rights Group
Saudi Regime Uses Terrorism-Related Offences as Means of Quashing Dissent: Rights Group
6 December 2021
Sanctions, Pressures Will Never Undermine Resistance: Hezbollah Official
Sanctions, Pressures Will Never Undermine Resistance: Hezbollah Official
6 December 2021
Barak Calls Netanyahu’s Iran Policy a ’Failure’
Barak Calls Netanyahu’s Iran Policy a ’Failure’
6 December 2021
Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority
Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority
6 December 2021
UAE National Security Advisor to Visit Tehran
UAE National Security Advisor to Visit Tehran
5 December 2021
Yemen: Saudi Peace Plan ‘Immature’, Includes ‘Unrealistic’ Demands
Yemen: Saudi Peace Plan ‘Immature’, Includes ‘Unrealistic’ Demands
5 December 2021
Report: US Sends Forces to Syria
Report: US Sends Forces to Syria's Hasakah to Train Blacklisted Kurdish Militants
5 December 2021
MBS to Start Tour around Region with Iran on Agenda
MBS to Start Tour around Region with Iran on Agenda
4 December 2021
Algeria Warns of
Algeria Warns of 'Israeli Hegemony' over Africa Thru Moroccan Alliance
4 December 2021
Civilians killed, Injured in US Drone Strike in Syria’s Idlib
Civilians killed, Injured in US Drone Strike in Syria’s Idlib
4 December 2021