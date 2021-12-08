US Forces Carry Out Heliborne in E Syria, Kidnap Civilians

Islam Times - The US forces carried out a heliborne operation in Syria's al-Shuhail town, Deir Ezzor countryside, and kidnapped several civilians. During the past few hours, US helicopters, with the help of QSD militia, carried out a heliborne operation on some residential houses in the town, and kidnapped several civilians, and transported them to an unknown destination.



According to these sources, the US military forces destroyed their homes after abducting them.



The US military has conducted several similar airstrikes on Syria in recent years.



It is revealed that the main purpose of these operations is to support ISIL terrorist elements in the countryside of Hasaka and Deir Ezzor and to transfer them to bases in Syria and Iraq or to kidnap civilians to forcibly cooperate with them.

