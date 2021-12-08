0
Wednesday 8 December 2021 - 00:27

Two Children Killed in Terrorist Explosion in Kirkuk

Story Code : 967411
The Alsumaria TV Chanel reported that an explosion took place on Tuesday in the Wadi al-Shay, a remote area in the southern Kirkuk province of Iraq.

According to the reports, two children were killed by this terrorist explosion.

This is while the Iraqi province of Basra has witnessed a terrible car bomb explosion a few hours ago.

The car bomb explosion in Basra has left at least seven people dead and dozens wounded, according to Iraqi media.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far.
