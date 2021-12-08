0
Wednesday 8 December 2021 - 11:05

Biden-Putin Meeting: Starts with “Greetings Mr President”, Ends with Ukraine’s Tension

Story Code : 967483
Biden-Putin Meeting: Starts with “Greetings Mr President”, Ends with Ukraine’s Tension
“Greetings, Mr President,” Putin said in a brief video clip released by the Kremlin from Tuesday’s virtual meeting between the two leaders, which the White House said lasted for just over two hours.
 
Biden said it was “good to see” the Russian president, adding that he hoped their next session would be in person.
 
In a statement after the call, the White House said Biden “voiced the deep concern” of the United States and its European allies “about Russia’s escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine” and made clear they “would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation”.
 
“President Biden reiterated his support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy. The two presidents tasked their teams to follow up, and the US will do so in close coordination with allies and partners,” the statement said.
 
Ukraine has said 94,000 Russian troops are massed along the border in the second such buildup so far this year, prompting a slew of warnings from top Biden administration officials seeking to deter Moscow from taking “significant aggressive moves” against Kyiv.
 
Biden said in advance of the summit that he was prepared to warn Putin of “high impact economic measures” if Moscow decided to invade Ukraine, instead urging the Russian president to take a diplomatic path.
 
For his part, Putin on Tuesday presented the US president with a demand for legally binding security guarantees that would rule out the expansion of NATO, the Kremlin said after the call.
 
Putin said NATO was bolstering its military potential near Russia’s borders and “making dangerous attempts to conquer Ukrainian territory”, the Kremlin said in a statement. “Therefore, Russia is seriously interested in obtaining reliable, legally fixed guarantees that rule out NATO expansion eastward and the deployment of offensive strike weapons systems in states adjacent to Russia.”
 
Biden administration officials have dismissed that demand, noting that only NATO members decide when other nations join the security alliance. “NATO member countries decide who is a member of NATO, not Russia. And that is how the process has always been and how it will proceed,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
 
In Moscow earlier on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said “Russia has never planned to attack anyone. But we have our own concerns, our own red lines – the president spoke clearly about that”.
 
“Putin has repeatedly said that we look for good, predictable relations with the US,” Peskov told reporters, warning that US-Russia relations were, however, in “a rather dire state” and “quite lamentable”.
 
 
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
Biden Ahead of Putin Meeting: I’ll Let Him Know What I Want Him to Know
Islam Times - In a statement construed by some as a “warning,” US President Joe Biden kicked off his first foreign trip by announcing that he was ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Senator “Won’t Rule Out” Nuke Strike against Russia
US Senator “Won’t Rule Out” Nuke Strike against Russia
Ethiopia Accuses US and Allies of “Destructive” Approach
Ethiopia Accuses US and Allies of “Destructive” Approach
8 December 2021
US Seeks to Stoke New Regional Crises, ‘Furious’ over ISIS Terror Group’s fall: Iran Security Chief
US Seeks to Stoke New Regional Crises, ‘Furious’ over ISIS Terror Group’s fall: Iran Security Chief
8 December 2021
Venezuela’s US-backed Opposition Movement on Verge of Collapse
Venezuela’s US-backed Opposition Movement on Verge of Collapse
7 December 2021
Russia Neglects US Threats, Delivers S-400s to India
Russia Neglects US Threats, Delivers S-400s to India
7 December 2021
Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People
Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People
7 December 2021
Saudi Regime Uses Terrorism-Related Offences as Means of Quashing Dissent: Rights Group
Saudi Regime Uses Terrorism-Related Offences as Means of Quashing Dissent: Rights Group
6 December 2021
Sanctions, Pressures Will Never Undermine Resistance: Hezbollah Official
Sanctions, Pressures Will Never Undermine Resistance: Hezbollah Official
6 December 2021
Barak Calls Netanyahu’s Iran Policy a ’Failure’
Barak Calls Netanyahu’s Iran Policy a ’Failure’
6 December 2021
Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority
Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority
6 December 2021
UAE National Security Advisor to Visit Tehran
UAE National Security Advisor to Visit Tehran
5 December 2021
Yemen: Saudi Peace Plan ‘Immature’, Includes ‘Unrealistic’ Demands
Yemen: Saudi Peace Plan ‘Immature’, Includes ‘Unrealistic’ Demands
5 December 2021
Report: US Sends Forces to Syria
Report: US Sends Forces to Syria's Hasakah to Train Blacklisted Kurdish Militants
5 December 2021