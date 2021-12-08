0
Wednesday 8 December 2021 - 21:07

Zionists Admit the ‘Israeli’ Military Was Defeated in Recent Wars

Story Code : 967572
Zionists Admit the ‘Israeli’ Military Was Defeated in Recent Wars
Researcher Zipi ‘Israeli’ told i24news that a similar poll that was conducted after the ‘Israeli’ war on Lebanon in July 2006 came up with identical results.
 
The poll also mentioned that the general atmosphere inside the Zionist entity is that the ‘Israeli’ occupation military hasn’t been capable of deciding its battles in the past two decades; and that the equation of calmness and providing ‘casualties’ have turned to be the alternative victory in war.
 
‘Israeli’ also underscored that the wars of 1967 and 1972 have been similar to ‘wars on existence’, however, since the war on Lebanon, the ‘Israeli’ society has got used to such rounds in which the security equation turned to be an equation to preserve calmness.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Senator “Won’t Rule Out” Nuke Strike against Russia
US Senator “Won’t Rule Out” Nuke Strike against Russia
Ethiopia Accuses US and Allies of “Destructive” Approach
Ethiopia Accuses US and Allies of “Destructive” Approach
8 December 2021
US Seeks to Stoke New Regional Crises, ‘Furious’ over ISIS Terror Group’s fall: Iran Security Chief
US Seeks to Stoke New Regional Crises, ‘Furious’ over ISIS Terror Group’s fall: Iran Security Chief
8 December 2021
Venezuela’s US-backed Opposition Movement on Verge of Collapse
Venezuela’s US-backed Opposition Movement on Verge of Collapse
7 December 2021
Russia Neglects US Threats, Delivers S-400s to India
Russia Neglects US Threats, Delivers S-400s to India
7 December 2021
Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People
Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People
7 December 2021
Saudi Regime Uses Terrorism-Related Offences as Means of Quashing Dissent: Rights Group
Saudi Regime Uses Terrorism-Related Offences as Means of Quashing Dissent: Rights Group
6 December 2021
Sanctions, Pressures Will Never Undermine Resistance: Hezbollah Official
Sanctions, Pressures Will Never Undermine Resistance: Hezbollah Official
6 December 2021
Barak Calls Netanyahu’s Iran Policy a ’Failure’
Barak Calls Netanyahu’s Iran Policy a ’Failure’
6 December 2021
Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority
Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority
6 December 2021
UAE National Security Advisor to Visit Tehran
UAE National Security Advisor to Visit Tehran
5 December 2021
Yemen: Saudi Peace Plan ‘Immature’, Includes ‘Unrealistic’ Demands
Yemen: Saudi Peace Plan ‘Immature’, Includes ‘Unrealistic’ Demands
5 December 2021
Report: US Sends Forces to Syria
Report: US Sends Forces to Syria's Hasakah to Train Blacklisted Kurdish Militants
5 December 2021