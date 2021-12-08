0
Wednesday 8 December 2021 - 23:28

US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran amid Vienna Talks

Story Code : 967581
US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran amid Vienna Talks
The US Treasury Department has made a ridiculous allegation accusing these eight individuals and 4 Iranian entities of human rights violations.

The US Treasury Department also placed several Syrian and one Ugandan officials on its sanctions list.

From the American point of view, human rights have always been a kind of soft power to influence and put pressure on independent countries and opponents of the hegemonic (US) system.

The US Treasury Department had repeatedly sanctioned Iranian and foreign individuals and companies under various pretexts.

The new US sanctions come as the Biden administration claims that it intends to pave the way for its return to the JCPOA through the ongoing Vienna talks.

Officials in the Biden administration have repeatedly and explicitly acknowledged the failure of the maximum pressure policy in recent months, saying they intend to bring the United States back to the nuclear deal, but so far, they have refused to take the necessary steps to return to the agreement.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Senator “Won’t Rule Out” Nuke Strike against Russia
US Senator “Won’t Rule Out” Nuke Strike against Russia
Ethiopia Accuses US and Allies of “Destructive” Approach
Ethiopia Accuses US and Allies of “Destructive” Approach
8 December 2021
US Seeks to Stoke New Regional Crises, ‘Furious’ over ISIS Terror Group’s fall: Iran Security Chief
US Seeks to Stoke New Regional Crises, ‘Furious’ over ISIS Terror Group’s fall: Iran Security Chief
8 December 2021
Venezuela’s US-backed Opposition Movement on Verge of Collapse
Venezuela’s US-backed Opposition Movement on Verge of Collapse
7 December 2021
Russia Neglects US Threats, Delivers S-400s to India
Russia Neglects US Threats, Delivers S-400s to India
7 December 2021
Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People
Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People
7 December 2021
Saudi Regime Uses Terrorism-Related Offences as Means of Quashing Dissent: Rights Group
Saudi Regime Uses Terrorism-Related Offences as Means of Quashing Dissent: Rights Group
6 December 2021
Sanctions, Pressures Will Never Undermine Resistance: Hezbollah Official
Sanctions, Pressures Will Never Undermine Resistance: Hezbollah Official
6 December 2021
Barak Calls Netanyahu’s Iran Policy a ’Failure’
Barak Calls Netanyahu’s Iran Policy a ’Failure’
6 December 2021
Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority
Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority
6 December 2021
UAE National Security Advisor to Visit Tehran
UAE National Security Advisor to Visit Tehran
5 December 2021
Yemen: Saudi Peace Plan ‘Immature’, Includes ‘Unrealistic’ Demands
Yemen: Saudi Peace Plan ‘Immature’, Includes ‘Unrealistic’ Demands
5 December 2021
Report: US Sends Forces to Syria
Report: US Sends Forces to Syria's Hasakah to Train Blacklisted Kurdish Militants
5 December 2021