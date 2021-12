Islam Times - The US occupation-backed QSD militia closed on Wednesday Qamishli-Tal Hamis road to quell a demonstration staged by the locals in denunciation of the militia’s terrorist practices against them and their continued campaigns of kidnapping young men and minors.

On Monday, the QSD militants kidnapped 50 minors born in 2004 from Qamishli city and took them to one of their camps, east of Qamishli city in Hasaka countryside.