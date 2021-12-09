0
Thursday 9 December 2021 - 11:20

“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda

Story Code : 967648
“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda
The comment came as the nuclear talks were set to resume on Thursday in Vienna, and as War Minister Benny Gantz flew to Washington for meetings with top US military leaders.
 
According to US official, the possible military drills would prepare for a scenario with Iran in which negotiations fail and US and “Israeli” leaders request a military strike.
 
Ahead of takeoff for the US, Gantz said, “Iran is a threat to world peace and seeks to become an existential threat to ‘Israel’.”
 
“At the meetings, we will discuss possible courses of action to ensure that it stops its attempt to reach the nuclear arena and expand its activities in the region,” he said.
 
“We’re in this pickle because Iran’s nuclear program is advancing to a point beyond which it has any conventional rationale,” the official told Reuters.
 
In October, US military leaders briefed White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on military options for halting Iran’s nuclear program, the report said.
 
A Wednesday report said the “Israel” Occupation Forces will hold a large-scale exercise over the Mediterranean in the spring with dozens of aircraft simulating a strike against Iran’s nuclear program.
Related Stories
«Israel» Considers Selling Iron Dome Systems to Morocco for Use against Algeria
Islam Times - The “Israeli” entity has reportedly reached out to Morocco over the possibility of selling Iron Dome missile system, nearly a year ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: No Need for Foreigners’ Interference in Region
Raisi: No Need for Foreigners’ Interference in Region
“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda
“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda
9 December 2021
Saudi Arabia Attack Sanaa
Saudi Arabia Attack Sanaa's Water Installations
9 December 2021
US Senator “Won’t Rule Out” Nuke Strike against Russia
US Senator “Won’t Rule Out” Nuke Strike against Russia
8 December 2021
Ethiopia Accuses US and Allies of “Destructive” Approach
Ethiopia Accuses US and Allies of “Destructive” Approach
8 December 2021
US Seeks to Stoke New Regional Crises, ‘Furious’ over ISIS Terror Group’s fall: Iran Security Chief
US Seeks to Stoke New Regional Crises, ‘Furious’ over ISIS Terror Group’s fall: Iran Security Chief
8 December 2021
Venezuela’s US-backed Opposition Movement on Verge of Collapse
Venezuela’s US-backed Opposition Movement on Verge of Collapse
7 December 2021
Russia Neglects US Threats, Delivers S-400s to India
Russia Neglects US Threats, Delivers S-400s to India
7 December 2021
Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People
Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People
7 December 2021
Saudi Regime Uses Terrorism-Related Offences as Means of Quashing Dissent: Rights Group
Saudi Regime Uses Terrorism-Related Offences as Means of Quashing Dissent: Rights Group
6 December 2021
Sanctions, Pressures Will Never Undermine Resistance: Hezbollah Official
Sanctions, Pressures Will Never Undermine Resistance: Hezbollah Official
6 December 2021
Barak Calls Netanyahu’s Iran Policy a ’Failure’
Barak Calls Netanyahu’s Iran Policy a ’Failure’
6 December 2021
Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority
Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority
6 December 2021