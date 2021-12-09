“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda

Islam Times - As desperate “Israel” rushed to the US in attempt to find a solution for Iran, “Israeli” leaders are set to discuss possible military drills to practice destroying Iranian nuclear facilities.

According to US official, the possible military drills would prepare for a scenario with Iran in which negotiations fail and US and “Israeli” leaders request a military strike.

Ahead of takeoff for the US, Gantz said, “Iran is a threat to world peace and seeks to become an existential threat to ‘Israel’.”

“At the meetings, we will discuss possible courses of action to ensure that it stops its attempt to reach the nuclear arena and expand its activities in the region,” he said.

“We’re in this pickle because Iran’s nuclear program is advancing to a point beyond which it has any conventional rationale,” the official told Reuters.

In October, US military leaders briefed White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on military options for halting Iran’s nuclear program, the report said.

A Wednesday report said the “Israel” Occupation Forces will hold a large-scale exercise over the Mediterranean in the spring with dozens of aircraft simulating a strike against Iran’s nuclear program.

The comment came as the nuclear talks were set to resume on Thursday in Vienna, and as War Minister Benny Gantz flew to Washington for meetings with top US military leaders.