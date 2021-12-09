0
Thursday 9 December 2021 - 11:21

Ansarullah: Defining Moment of Yemen’s Marib Battle Close

Story Code : 967649
Al-Bukhaiti told Beirut-based al-Mayadeen network on Wednesday that “the defining hours are close in Marib.”
 
The Ansarullah official noted that the Yemeni forces are under popular pressure to liberate the province from the Saudi-backed militants.
 
Earlier on Wednesday, field sources told al-Mayadeen that the Yemeni army and allied fighters from Popular Committees took control of eastern al-Balaq mountain range, which is located near Marib City.
 
According to the sources, eastern al-Balaq is “the last height to defend Marib City from the southeastern side.”
 
Noting that many Saudi-backed militants have fled the battle fronts, the sources said “it is only a matter of days until the Yemeni army and Popular Committees will fully liberate Marib City.”
 
Elsewhere in his remarks, al-Bukhaiti said that the defeat of the Saudi-backed forces in Marib “means their defeat on the remaining fronts,” describing the imminent liberation of the province as “the worst scenario” for the Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen.
 
According to the official, the liberation of Marib Province would pave the way for an end to the siege imposed on Yemen, noting that the member countries of the Saudi-led coalition can no longer impose their blockade on Yemen and launch attacks on the impoverished country from a safe location.
 
Marib, which is located right in the middle of a whole host of other Yemeni provinces, has turned into a focus of the Yemeni army’s liberation operations since last year.
 
The province’s recapture, towards which many advancements have been made so far, is expected to pave the way for further military victories for Yemen’s armed forces.
 
Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.
 
The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.
 
Despite Saudi Arabia’s heavily-armed and continued bombardment of the impoverished country, Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.
