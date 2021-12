Islam Times - The US-Saudi warplanes launched on Thursday three raids on the capital Sana'a province, targeting rural water network installations and the communication towers.

Saudi warplanes hit the rural water network in al-Thawra district in the capital Sana'a in a raid.Saudi airstrikes caused damage to the homes and properties of citizens and spread a state of panic among them.In the third round of Saudi airstrikes at Yemeni Capital on Thursday, warplanes targeted the communications network in al-Mahajar area in Hamdan district and the Dhabwa area in the Sanhan district of Sana'a province.