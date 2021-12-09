0
Thursday 9 December 2021 - 22:04

Slowly Dying In Bahraini Prisons: A Call for Urgent Action

Story Code : 967756
Slowly Dying In Bahraini Prisons: A Call for Urgent Action
To uncover the truth about the gross human rights violations currently happening in Bahrain and to emphasize the urgency of the situation, the event hosted three Bahraini political activists: Ali Mushaima, Yusuf Al Hoori, and Dr. Saeed al-Shehabi.

The speakers aimed to raise as much awareness as possible on the poor situation of Bahraini political prisoners and to highlight the cases of ill-treatment and willful medical negligence and all other human rights abuses perpetrated by the prison guards.

They also had an opportunity to address the international community, in particular, the European Union and the UK, urging them to raise issues of human rights violations in Bahrain, exercise unique political and international pressure on Bahraini authorities to take steps towards democratic reform, put an end to its repressive stance on human rights, and to immediately release all political prisoners, who are merely speaking their minds and demanding their rights.

During the panel discussion, questions from the audience were raised and focused on how best to address the human rights violations in Bahrain, and how to influence any potential change for the better.

In their closing remarks, the moderators called for urgent actions by the Parliaments, the European Parliament, and the Civil Society to put pressure on the Bahraini government and thanked the panelists for being a voice for those who may otherwise be silenced.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: No Need for Foreigners’ Interference in Region
Raisi: No Need for Foreigners’ Interference in Region
“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda
“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda
9 December 2021
Saudi Arabia Attack Sanaa
Saudi Arabia Attack Sanaa's Water Installations
9 December 2021
US Senator “Won’t Rule Out” Nuke Strike against Russia
US Senator “Won’t Rule Out” Nuke Strike against Russia
8 December 2021
Ethiopia Accuses US and Allies of “Destructive” Approach
Ethiopia Accuses US and Allies of “Destructive” Approach
8 December 2021
US Seeks to Stoke New Regional Crises, ‘Furious’ over ISIS Terror Group’s fall: Iran Security Chief
US Seeks to Stoke New Regional Crises, ‘Furious’ over ISIS Terror Group’s fall: Iran Security Chief
8 December 2021
Venezuela’s US-backed Opposition Movement on Verge of Collapse
Venezuela’s US-backed Opposition Movement on Verge of Collapse
7 December 2021
Russia Neglects US Threats, Delivers S-400s to India
Russia Neglects US Threats, Delivers S-400s to India
7 December 2021
Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People
Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People
7 December 2021
Saudi Regime Uses Terrorism-Related Offences as Means of Quashing Dissent: Rights Group
Saudi Regime Uses Terrorism-Related Offences as Means of Quashing Dissent: Rights Group
6 December 2021
Sanctions, Pressures Will Never Undermine Resistance: Hezbollah Official
Sanctions, Pressures Will Never Undermine Resistance: Hezbollah Official
6 December 2021
Barak Calls Netanyahu’s Iran Policy a ’Failure’
Barak Calls Netanyahu’s Iran Policy a ’Failure’
6 December 2021
Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority
Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority
6 December 2021