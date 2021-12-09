0
Thursday 9 December 2021 - 22:06

Assad’s Aide: US Strikes on Syria Violate Human Rights, National Sovereignty

Story Code : 967757
Speaking on Wednesday, Bouthaina Shaaban, Assad’s political and media adviser, said the US, under the guise of anti-terrorism, intervened in Syria, occupied parts of the country and plundered its resources such as food, oil, and natural gas.

"We condemn the US violation of Syrian people's human rights and we condemn the US killing of Syrian people and its plundering of Syrian resources. The US presence in Syria is a naked aggression,” she added.

“We will resist the US occupation in all possible ways until we reclaim all our occupied lands.”

The Syrian army has been fighting against foreign-backed terrorist groups, which have been wreaking havoc on the country since 2011.

Syrian soldiers, backed by the Russian air force and Iranian military advisers, have managed to win back control of almost all regions from Takfiri militants.

However, the US has deployed forces and military equipment in Syria without any authorization from Damascus or a UN mandate.

Washington has long been collaborating with anti-Damascus terrorists, conducting air raids on residential areas and stealing Syria’s crude resources, ignoring repeated calls by Damascus to end its occupation of the Arab country.

Currently, about 900 American troops remain stationed in an expanse of northeastern Syria that is controlled by Kurdish militants.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Shaaban condemned the so-called Caesar Act, a piece of US legislation that unleashed debilitating sanctions against the post-war Syrian economy and made the life miserable for innocent civilians.

"This bill is completely a manifestation of US unilateralism without approval from the United Nations and other countries. It has had a huge negative impact on the Syrian people," she said.
