US Combat Mission in Iraq Finally Ended

Iraq's national security adviser announced that "United States-led coalition's combat mission countering ISIS in Iraq has officially ended."

Qassim al-Araji, Iraq's national security adviser's announcement, comes on Thursday after the final round of technical talks in Baghdad to transition the combat mission to an advisory mission in Iraqi."We are officially announcing the end of the coalition forces' combat mission," al-Araji wrote on Twitter.Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga Brigadier General Hazhar Ismail, who attended the meeting in Baghdad, also told reporters the US-led coalition said it was ready to end the mission sooner than the previous deadline.On July 26, Baghdad and Washington agreed in the fourth and final round of the strategic dialogue to withdraw US forces from Iraq by the end of 2021.About 2,500 US troops and another 1,000 coalition troops are currently based in Iraq.The US invaded the country in 2003, and the number of its forces reached a peak of about 170,000 soldiers in the country in 2007 before withdrawing troops in 2011.