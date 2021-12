Islam Times - Dozens of Zionist settlers, backed by Israeli occupation forces, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday.

Palestinian sources reported that dozens of Zionist settlers stormed the holy compound from Al-Maghariba Gate, and performed Jewish prayers in the eastern area of Al-Aqsa compound.The settlers also carried out provocative tours at the compound and were backed by Israeli occupation forces, the sources added.Zionist settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound frequently, in moves seen as provocative by Palestinian people who heroically confront Israeli attacks by all means.