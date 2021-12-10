Gantz Meets Blinken in Washington: Iran on Top of Agenda

Islam Times - Zionist War Minister Benny Gantz met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Thursday during his visit to Washington, DC, in which he is set to meet high-ranking officials.

"Regarding Iran, Minister Gantz emphasized the need for measures to stop Iran’s nuclear program and its regional aggression, and reiterated that Iran poses a threat to global peace and stability," the War Ministry claimed in a statement.The visit comes amid US frustration over Iran nuclear talks held in Vienna, which appear to be at a standstill. ‘Israeli’ leaders, doubting Iran's sincerity, meanwhile are pushing for the talks to be abandoned.Gantz thanked Blinken for long-time US support and reiterated the Zionist regime’s commitment to the so-called Abraham Accords that saw shameless normalization deals between some Arab regimes and the occupation entity.According to a statement by the US State Department, Blinken also discussed the US commitment to the Zionist entity’s security.Earlier, Gantz met with American counterpart Lloyd Austin, with a focus on the 'threat of Iran.'A possible series of joint military exercises to prepare for a potential strike against Iran was also on the agenda.