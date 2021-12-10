0
Friday 10 December 2021 - 11:57

At Least 53 Migrants Killed in Mexico Road Accident

Story Code : 967803
At Least 53 Migrants Killed in Mexico Road Accident
Another 58 people also were hurt, three of them seriously, according to a preliminary report from the prosecutors in Chiapas.

"So far, 53 people have died and three more are seriously injured," the office said in a statement which also announced it was taking over the investigation of the incident.

The migrants were crammed into the truck, civil protection officials told reporters.

"According to the statements of the survivors, most of them are from Guatemala," said Luis Manuel Garcia, the Civil Protection director for Chiapas.

Officials said it appeared that the driver was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle on the highway connecting the city of Chiapa de Corzo with the state capital Tuxtla Gutierrez. He later fled the scene.

Local television images showed large numbers of ambulances, firefighters and rescue workers gathered around the crashed vehicle, together with some confused and shocked migrants who were awaiting medical attention.

Bodies were wrapped in white sheets or other blankets.

State Governor Rutilio Escandon said the injured should get "prompt attention and assistance," adding, "Law enforcement will determine who is responsible."

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei pledged to provide any of his countrymen with consular assistance, including help in getting back home, in a message on Twitter.

His Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered his condolences on Twitter, calling the incident "very painful."
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: No Need for Foreigners’ Interference in Region
Raisi: No Need for Foreigners’ Interference in Region
“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda
“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda
9 December 2021
Saudi Arabia Attack Sanaa
Saudi Arabia Attack Sanaa's Water Installations
9 December 2021
US Senator “Won’t Rule Out” Nuke Strike against Russia
US Senator “Won’t Rule Out” Nuke Strike against Russia
8 December 2021
Ethiopia Accuses US and Allies of “Destructive” Approach
Ethiopia Accuses US and Allies of “Destructive” Approach
8 December 2021
US Seeks to Stoke New Regional Crises, ‘Furious’ over ISIS Terror Group’s fall: Iran Security Chief
US Seeks to Stoke New Regional Crises, ‘Furious’ over ISIS Terror Group’s fall: Iran Security Chief
8 December 2021
Venezuela’s US-backed Opposition Movement on Verge of Collapse
Venezuela’s US-backed Opposition Movement on Verge of Collapse
7 December 2021
Russia Neglects US Threats, Delivers S-400s to India
Russia Neglects US Threats, Delivers S-400s to India
7 December 2021
Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People
Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People
7 December 2021
Saudi Regime Uses Terrorism-Related Offences as Means of Quashing Dissent: Rights Group
Saudi Regime Uses Terrorism-Related Offences as Means of Quashing Dissent: Rights Group
6 December 2021
Sanctions, Pressures Will Never Undermine Resistance: Hezbollah Official
Sanctions, Pressures Will Never Undermine Resistance: Hezbollah Official
6 December 2021
Barak Calls Netanyahu’s Iran Policy a ’Failure’
Barak Calls Netanyahu’s Iran Policy a ’Failure’
6 December 2021
Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority
Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority
6 December 2021