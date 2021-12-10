0
Friday 10 December 2021 - 12:13

Saudi-Led Military Aggression, Siege Have Left over 2,400 Yemeni Women Dead: Rights Group

The Sana’a-based Entesaf Organization for Women and Child Rights, in a report released on Thursday, announced that 2,412 women have been killed and 2,825 others sustained injuries as a result of the incessant Saudi-led airstrikes, and the fallout of the tight blockade.

The report highlighted that the situation of Yemeni women in areas controlled by the Saudi-led coalition forces and their Takfiri mercenaries loyal to fugitive former Yemeni President, Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, is fairly dire; and the level of violence against them has soared by 63% since the start of the Saudi-led aggression.

It pointed out that the devastating Saudi military campaign, together with the brutal siege, has deprived Yemeni women of their basic rights to access health services as hospitals and medical centers are in ruins, caused unhygienic conditions that encourage the spread of infectious diseases, and resulted in high rates of malnutrition.

The Saudi war of aggression has also raised the rates of abortion and congenital deformities among Yemeni babies as a result of the use of weapons banned under international law, it added.

The report went on to note that 1.2 million women suffer from malnutrition, half of whom are pregnant.

Additionally, some 8,000 Yemeni women die on a yearly basis because of the blockade, and more than 70% of multivitamins and iron products used to treat or prevent vitamin deficiency during pregnancy are not available in Yemen due to the blockade.

Many Yemeni families are unable to provide basic educational needs for their daughters, and an estimated 31 percent of Yemeni girls are already out of school, the report highlighted.
