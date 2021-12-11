Palestine Is The Most Important Priority in Islamic World

Islam Times - Iran's Parliament speaker said Palestine is the most important priority in the Islamic world, and unity is the only remedy for Islamic Ummah's pains.

"The situation in Afghanistan is dire after 20 years of the destructive presence of foreign forces," Iranian Parliament speaker noted.

"Parliaments have a key role to play in the integration of Muslim nations," stated Ghalibaf.

He further urged the Muslim nation towards solidarity, saying: "Unity, integration and participation among Muslims must be given special attention as the most important strategic subject of the Islamic world."

He refuted the attempts by some Arab states to normalize relations with the Israeli regime, stressing: "Although some people talk of compromise with the Zionist regime out of desperation, the Zionist regime is in decline."

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in the 16th meeting of Inter-Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States held in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday afternoon.