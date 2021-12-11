0
Saturday 11 December 2021 - 10:24

Iranian Source: Westerners’ Mood Changing by Hour in Vienna

Story Code : 967977
In an interview with Tasnim, the source close to the Iranian negotiators in Vienna said the mood of the Western diplomats and sources changes by the hour.
 
The Westerners make a different claim each time regarding Iran’s stances in the course of negotiations, the source added.
 
Deploring the paradoxical narrations from the Western sources, the informed Iranian source said, “First, they [Westerners] said ‘Iran has reconsidered its stances’. A few hours later, they changed their proposition, saying that ‘Iran’s stances have not changed’.”
P5+1 has not offered new proposal: Iranian source
Islam Times - An Iranian source says the P5+1 group has not presented Iran with a new proposal and only replied to Iran's proposals presented during Moscow talks eight months ago as they ...
