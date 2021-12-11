0
Saturday 11 December 2021 - 12:24

U.S. Imposes Human Rights Sanctions on China, Myanmar, N. Korea, Bangladesh

Story Code : 967996
The United States has imposed extensive human rights-related sanctions on dozens of people and entities tied to China, Myanmar, North Korea and Bangladesh, and added a Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group to an investment blacklist, Reuters reported.

Canada and the United Kingdom joined the United States in imposing sanctions related to human rights abuses in Myanmar, while Washington also imposed the first new sanctions on North Korea under President Joe Biden’s administration and targeted Myanmar military entities, among others, in action marking Human Rights Day.

The North Korean mission at the United Nations and the Washington embassies of China, Myanmar and Bangladesh did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Treasury on Friday added Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group to a list of “Chinese military-industrial complex companies,” accusing it of having developed facial recognition programmes that can determine a target’s ethnicity, with a particular focus on identifying ethnic Uighurs.

The United States is to blame for masterminding the terrorist acts across the world, yet the country claims to be a leading human rights supporter. 
