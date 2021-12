Islam Times - Gunmen rushed into a mosque in the northern Nigerian, Local Government Area Mashegu on Friday, killing at least 15 people and wounding several others.

According to Iran News Agency from Nigeria, the injured were taken to Kontagora Hospital and treated.On October 26, 2021, shooters had also attacked a mosque in the village of Mazakuka, killing 18 people.Gunmen and terrorist groups are active in some parts of Nigeria, and President Muhammadu Buhari is facing criticism for insecurity and the killing of the citizens.