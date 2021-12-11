0
Saturday 11 December 2021 - 12:27

Judge in Beirut Port Blast Demands Arrest of Former Minister

Story Code : 967998
Judge in Beirut Port Blast Demands Arrest of Former Minister
The development comes three days after a Lebanese court cleared the way for Judge Tarek Bitar to resume his work on the probe, following a suspension that had lasted over a month. The investigation was suspended because of legal challenges filed by former officials the judge had implicated in the case.

The August 2020 blast at Beirut’s port killed at least 216 people, injured thousands, and devastated entire neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital.

Bitar had issued an arrest warrant in October for former finance minister, Ali Hassan Khalil. On Friday, he demanded the warrant be implemented “immediately,” the judicial officials said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Last month, Lebanon's police chief said he could not carry out a similar warrant since Khalil as a lawmaker enjoys parliamentary immunity from prosecution.

Khalil is a close aide to powerful Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, allied with Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah movement. Both Berri and Hezbollah have demanded that Bitar be removed, citing alleged bias.

In the 2020 explosion, hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers, had been improperly stored in Beirut's port for years.

More than a year after the government launched a judicial investigation, nearly everything else remains unknown — from who ordered the shipment to why officials ignored repeated warnings of the danger.

Bitar had charged Khalil and three other former senior government officials with intentional killing and negligence that led to the deaths of scores of people in the port explosion.

It was not immediately clear if Khalil will be arrested.
Comment


Featured Stories
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
11 December 2021
US-Made Saudi Spy Drone Downed by Yemen
US-Made Saudi Spy Drone Downed by Yemen
11 December 2021
Iranian Source: Westerners’ Mood Changing by Hour in Vienna
Iranian Source: Westerners’ Mood Changing by Hour in Vienna
11 December 2021
UK
UK's Top Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
10 December 2021
Trump Claims
Trump Claims 'Somebody' in Obama Admin. Gave Out US Hypersonic Missile Secrets to Russia, China
10 December 2021
Zionists Blatantly Confiscate Palestinian Properties
Zionists Blatantly Confiscate Palestinian Properties
10 December 2021
Raisi: No Need for Foreigners’ Interference in Region
Raisi: No Need for Foreigners’ Interference in Region
9 December 2021
“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda
“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda
9 December 2021
Saudi Arabia Attack Sanaa
Saudi Arabia Attack Sanaa's Water Installations
9 December 2021
US Senator “Won’t Rule Out” Nuke Strike against Russia
US Senator “Won’t Rule Out” Nuke Strike against Russia
8 December 2021
Ethiopia Accuses US and Allies of “Destructive” Approach
Ethiopia Accuses US and Allies of “Destructive” Approach
8 December 2021
US Seeks to Stoke New Regional Crises, ‘Furious’ over ISIS Terror Group’s fall: Iran Security Chief
US Seeks to Stoke New Regional Crises, ‘Furious’ over ISIS Terror Group’s fall: Iran Security Chief
8 December 2021