0
Sunday 12 December 2021 - 02:01

Saudis Mistakenly Bomb Own Positions in Yemen’s Marib

Story Code : 968080
Saudis Mistakenly Bomb Own Positions in Yemen’s Marib
Saudi warplanes mistakenly targeted their positions in Marib province, killing and wounding a number of their coalition member, Al-Khabar Al-Yemeni reported.
 
This is not the first time that the Saudi coalition targets their own positions, according to the reports.
 
Recently, a member of the political council of Yemeni Ansarullah Muhammad Al-Bukhaiti in a speech said that the Yemeni Resistance forces are close to achieving the final victory in Marib.
 
Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates [UAE] and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to allegedly reinstate the ousted Hadi government.
 
Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.
 
Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them being civilians.
Comment


Featured Stories
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
11 December 2021
US-Made Saudi Spy Drone Downed by Yemen
US-Made Saudi Spy Drone Downed by Yemen
11 December 2021
Iranian Source: Westerners’ Mood Changing by Hour in Vienna
Iranian Source: Westerners’ Mood Changing by Hour in Vienna
11 December 2021
UK
UK's Top Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
10 December 2021
Trump Claims
Trump Claims 'Somebody' in Obama Admin. Gave Out US Hypersonic Missile Secrets to Russia, China
10 December 2021
Zionists Blatantly Confiscate Palestinian Properties
Zionists Blatantly Confiscate Palestinian Properties
10 December 2021
Raisi: No Need for Foreigners’ Interference in Region
Raisi: No Need for Foreigners’ Interference in Region
9 December 2021
“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda
“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda
9 December 2021
Saudi Arabia Attack Sanaa
Saudi Arabia Attack Sanaa's Water Installations
9 December 2021
US Senator “Won’t Rule Out” Nuke Strike against Russia
US Senator “Won’t Rule Out” Nuke Strike against Russia
8 December 2021
Ethiopia Accuses US and Allies of “Destructive” Approach
Ethiopia Accuses US and Allies of “Destructive” Approach
8 December 2021
US Seeks to Stoke New Regional Crises, ‘Furious’ over ISIS Terror Group’s fall: Iran Security Chief
US Seeks to Stoke New Regional Crises, ‘Furious’ over ISIS Terror Group’s fall: Iran Security Chief
8 December 2021