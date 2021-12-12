Saudis Mistakenly Bomb Own Positions in Yemen’s Marib

Islam Times - The Saudi coalition warplanes mistakenly bombed their own positions in the occupied parts of the Yemeni province of Marib, leaving several Saudi-backed forces dead or injured.

This is not the first time that the Saudi coalition targets their own positions, according to the reports.

Recently, a member of the political council of Yemeni Ansarullah Muhammad Al-Bukhaiti in a speech said that the Yemeni Resistance forces are close to achieving the final victory in Marib.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates [UAE] and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to allegedly reinstate the ousted Hadi government.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them being civilians.

