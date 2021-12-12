0
Sunday 12 December 2021 - 02:03

Raisi: Good Deal to be Reached if Sanctions Removed

Speaking in the meeting with heads of the missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in neighboring countries, Raisi said, "The enemy's strategy is to keep the sanctions [against Iran], and our strategy is to overcome the sanctions in two ways of neutralizing them and taking serious action to remove the sanctions. We are looking for both ways."
 
He further stressed that “Relations with neighbors and especially economic relations should be stable,” underscoring that “The interaction of the countries in the region can bring peace to the region."
 
"Making a relationship with our neighbors is a strategy for us, not a tactic," he noted. 
 
After a five-month hiatus, envoys from Iran and the P4+1 group of countries — Britain, France, Russia, and China plus Germany — began on November 29 the seventh round of talks in Vienna to resurrect the JCPOA.
