Raisi: Good Deal to be Reached if Sanctions Removed

Islam Times - Iranian President Sayyed Ibrahim Raisi stressed that “A good deal will be reached if the other side is determined to remove the sanctions, referring to the Vienna talks on the JCPOA.”

He further stressed that “Relations with neighbors and especially economic relations should be stable,” underscoring that “The interaction of the countries in the region can bring peace to the region."

"Making a relationship with our neighbors is a strategy for us, not a tactic," he noted.

After a five-month hiatus, envoys from Iran and the P4+1 group of countries — Britain, France, Russia, and China plus Germany — began on November 29 the seventh round of talks in Vienna to resurrect the JCPOA.

Speaking in the meeting with heads of the missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in neighboring countries, Raisi said, "The enemy's strategy is to keep the sanctions [against Iran], and our strategy is to overcome the sanctions in two ways of neutralizing them and taking serious action to remove the sanctions. We are looking for both ways."